Covid infections and deaths continue to increase in Italy. According to the weekly bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, there were 52,177 new positive cases of the virus in the week of 23-29 November, up 16.1% compared to the previous 7 days when there were 44,955. There were 291 deaths, an increase of 23.8% compared to the previous week when there were 235.

Positivity rate

In Italy the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded an increase in the week from 23 to 29 November, rising to 18.8%, with a change of +1.2 percentage points compared to the previous week, when it was at 17.6 %. In the last 7 monitored days, 277,938 swabs were carried out, 9% more than the previous week when there were 254,920.

“The data essentially confirm the expected trend with respect to seasonality. We renew the appeal to the Regions to intensify organizational efforts and to organize open days in which to offer free access without reservations for vaccinations”, states the director general of health prevention of the Ministry of Health , Francesco Vaia, commenting on the latest Covid-19 weekly bulletin.

Incidence

The incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in Italy in the period 23-29 November is equal to 89 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week when it stood at 76 per 100 thousand, according to what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Control Room Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health.

At a national level, the incidence grew by 17.1% compared to the previous week. The value is increasing in almost all autonomous regions/provinces. The highest incidence – we read in the report – was reported in Veneto (183 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (1 case per 100 thousand inhabitants). The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate is the over 90s, although the incidence is increasing in all age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 58 years, stable compared to previous weeks. The reinfection rate is approximately 44%.

The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of November 21st is equal to 1.09 (range 1.05-1.13), substantially stable compared to the value of November 14th (Rt 1.12, range 1 .08-1.17), and above the epidemic threshold.

Hospitalizations

The number of Covid patients hospitalized in Italian hospitals is growing. As of November 29, the occupancy of beds in the medical area grew to 9.2% (5,741 hospitalized), compared to the previous week when it was 7.7% (4,811 hospitalized). Intensive care occupancy rises to 1.9% (170 hospitalized), from 1.5% (137 hospitalized), according to what emerges from monitoring. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age – we read in the report – presenting the highest values ​​in the over 90 age group. The rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age.

Vaccinations

There are 1,042,541 anti-Covid vaccines updated to In the last 7 days considered, from 24 to 30 November, the shield injections were 166,976, again decreasing compared to the previous week, when they were 195,377. Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany continue to be the regions in which over 60% of the total doses administered as part of the campaign are concentrated, according to what emerges from the vaccine report. Together, these three regions total 643,657 recalls performed.

The age group in which the most vaccines have been administered is that of the over 80s (340,833 immunised), followed by 70-79 year olds (327,340) and 60-69 year olds (222,912). At the rear is the 12-59 age group, with 151,325 vaccinations.

