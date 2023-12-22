Rt and Covid incidence slightly increasing in Italy in the last week. This is what emerges from the preliminary monitoring data of the Ministry of Health-ISS control room. The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of December 12 “is below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.96 (0.93–0.99), increasing compared to the previous week (Rt 0.80)” , the incidence of Covid-19 cases diagnosed and reported in the period 14-20 December “is equal to 103 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week (94 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the week), finally the occupancy of places bed in the medical area “is equal to 11.8% (7,360 hospitalized), essentially stable compared to the previous week (11.9%)” while “the occupancy of beds in intensive care is slightly increasing, equal to 3, 1% (276 hospitalized) compared to the previous week (2.7%)”.

The highest incidence was reported in the Abruzzo Region (224 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (3 cases per 100 thousand).

Read also