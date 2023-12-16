The indication for testing returns to people with Sars-CoV-2 symptoms who access health facilities. This is provided for in the new circular 'Indications for carrying out diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2 for access to and hospitalization in healthcare facilities', signed by the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia. The goal is to expand and strengthen virus monitoring to track down all the respiratory diseases that are circulating.

In hospitals and RSAs, “for people who present symptoms with a clinical picture compatible with Covid-19, it is indicated to carry out diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2, influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, metapneumovirus, bocavirus and other human coronaviruses other than Sars-CoV-2, as indicated by international bodies, WHO and ECDC”, we read in the circular that Adnkronos Salute was able to view.

“Following the circular note no. 27648 of 8 September 2023” and considering “the current clinical-epidemiological trend of the Sars-CoV-2 infection, it is considered essential that healthcare facilities activate and strengthen increasingly broader pathways of epidemiological surveillance with the search for all microorganisms”. The circular “reiterates the importance of strengthening the RespiVirNet surveillance system especially in the Regions that have not reached the population coverage expected last season; activate virological surveillance in the Regions where it is not yet present and that it be implemented in the Regions where is present”.

