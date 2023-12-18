No one wants Covid as a guest at the Christmas table and precisely to avoid the virus ruining our holidays the invitation to take a swab, regardless of the symptoms, before sitting down at the table for dinner is back.

“Doing it certainly helps, regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms, and certainly if you have respiratory problems,” says Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan.

Given that “the negative swab does not 'absolve' and does not guarantee 100%, because the problem of false negatives or a delayed positivity compared to the onset of the infection remains”, clarifies the expert to Adnkronos Salute, “welcome in any case the test as an additional contribution from the point of view of the safety of the elderly and frail”. Even if he, he points out, “the best thing would have been, and would be, to succeed and vaccinate them”.