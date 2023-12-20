The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Covid JN.1 variant as a 'variant of concern' (Voi) separate from the BA.2.86, aka Pirola, lineage. Now an Italian study that will be published in 'Pathogen and Global Health' has analyzed JN.1. Well, “the processed data tells us that it must be followed and monitored, but it is no more worrying than the others we have seen in recent months. What we notice is that today with JN.1 reinfections are increasing. I'll give an example: those who have been infected at the end of summer or beginning of autumn, perhaps with Pirola, he can also be re-infected again”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, who signed the work together with Fabio Scarpa of the University of Sassari.

“WHO thinks that JN.1, 'daughter' of Pirola (BA.2.86), spreads faster, but instead it is like the other variants”, explains Ciccozzi. “And it is no longer contagious, but has a mutation (L445S) located in the region of the Pirola mutation – he specifies – at risk of immunological escape. Therefore it must be monitored and followed well, but it is not more aggressive than the previous Omicron variants”.

WHO: “Vaccines to protect yourself”

“All approved anti-Covid vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death. This applies to all circulating variants, including JN.1”, underlines meanwhile the epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager for Covid-19 at the World Health Organization, in a video released by the WHO on X to take stock of the boom in respiratory infections observed globally.

“Not only is Covid-19 circulating”, explains the expert, but “we have the flu, other viruses and bacteria. In some areas of the world we are entering the winter months and everywhere people are starting to gather for the Christmas holidays, spending more time in closed environments. Especially if ventilation is poor, these airborne pathogens will take advantage. Covid is among the infections on the rise, due to a number of factors.” The virus “Sars-CoV-2 is evolving – underlines Van Kerkhove – it is changing and is circulating in all countries. The the Pirola family, “but probably the most worthy of attention is JN.1. It can cause the full spectrum of disease, from asymptomatic infection to severe disease and death, similar to what has been observed with other Omicron sublines” .

“The really important thing – highlights the WHO expert – is that we are able to trace the virus, so we ask Member States to continue with surveillance, sequencing and timely sharing of the sequences, so that we can evaluate its circulation in the world and take appropriate measures. The advice we give to everyone is the same as in the past: defend yourself from infection using the various protective tools, recommends Van Kerkhove. “In case of contagion, contact your doctor,” she adds. “And get vaccinated when it's your turn, to prevent serious illness and death.”

