Fifth week of Covid hospitalizations growing in Italian hospitals. In the last 7 days they have increased by 15.4%, according to the latest survey of the sentinel hospitals belonging to Fiaso, the Federation of healthcare and hospital companies. It is a constant increase which at the moment is not affecting intensive care, which is stuck at 4% of the total number of hospitalized patients, highlights Fiaso who speaks of doubled hospitalizations in pediatric hospitals.

77% of patients are hospitalized 'with Covid', i.e. they are hospitalized for other causes without relevant symptoms that can be referred to the Sars-Cov-2 infection. 23% occupy beds in infectious diseases or medicines 'for Covid', with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes but in 90% they also have other pathologies that aggravate the clinical picture. The overall average age is 76 years.

“The constant increase in hospitalizations is confirmed, as we expected, without any particular critical issues for hospitals, which follows the increase in the circulation of the virus in recent weeks – comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – the most important category does not change affected, i.e. the elderly with other pathologies who require hospitalization. Unfortunately, it is necessary to underline that although the risk indications are clear, the number of anti-Covid vaccine administrations carried out in the last week has decreased”.

Hospitalizations doubled in pediatric hospitals

Data collected by the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso) “indicate that cases are doubling in pediatric hospitals or in the pediatric departments of sentinel hospitals, even if the number is still quite low. There are no children in intensive care and hospitalizations continue to concentrate in the age group between 0-4 years”.

Read also