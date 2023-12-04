Covid hospitalizations still growing in Italian hospitals. In one week the number of hospitalized patients increased by 25.3%. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to Fiaso, the Federation of healthcare and hospital companies.

These are – we read in a Fiaso note – the vast majority of patients hospitalized in ordinary Covid departments. In fact, only 3% of the total hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

The data reveal once again how in hospitals only 26% are hospitalized ‘for Covid’, i.e. with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes, while 74% are hospitalized ‘with Covid’, i.e. they arrived at the hospital to treat other diseases, but found positive to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.