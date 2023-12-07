All Covid-19 data in Italy is still growing. In the week 30 November – 6 December, 59,498 new positive cases were recorded, with a variation of +14% compared to the previous week (52,177), and 307 deaths, 5.5% more than the previous week (291). This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

284,806 swabs were carried out, an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous week (277,938). The positivity rate rises to 20.9%, with a +2.1%.

In Italy “the” Covid “indicators are growing slightly, both in terms of the number of new positives and the impact on hospital structures, which however remains under control and does not cause critical conditions”, underlines the general director of health prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, commenting on the bulletin.

