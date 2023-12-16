During the winter season, more colds tend to occur due to low temperatures. On these dates, those most affected are those under 5 years of age and older adults.especially if they have a chronic illness that needs more care.

Therefore, it is important to wear appropriate clothing such as hats, gloves, scarves, jackets and socks if low temperatures occur. Likewise, also avoid sudden changes in temperature and drafts.

In this cold season, where People are usually more exposed to contracting some type of respiratory virusit is important to know the types of respiratory diseases and its symptoms to prevent them. If you don't know how to identify them, here we leave you the differences according to the Mexican government website.

Cold

The symptoms of this disease that it usually affects most people are a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sneezing, watery eyes, and in some cases fever and sore throat. This lasts approximately three to five days.

Gripe

Its virus passes quickly from person to person through saliva. It is similar to a cold, but with greater intensity. Its symptoms include fever, headache, chills, dry cough, sneezing, sore throat, tiredness and general malaise. If the disease worsens, it can damage the lungs and bronchi to the point of death.

Covid-19

This disease and the flu are similar but one symptom that makes the difference is the loss of smell or taste.

Pharyngitis

As its name says, it is an inflammation in the pharynx or throat, caused by a flu or cold. Its symptoms are intense pain in the area, fever, headaches and muscle aches.

Pneumonia

In this disease, the lung usually becomes inflamed. Its symptoms are fever, chills, coughing up phlegm, chest pain when sneezing or coughing, lack of appetite, and difficulty breathing.

