“The protocol for detoxifying from vaccines” against Covid, a sort of guide to post-injection detox. “When I saw it I didn’t want to believe it. I thought it was a joke. But it’s all true. This is the highest level of quackery ever reached by Novax.” This was reported on Facebook by Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, posting images of the handbook ‘Detoxification from genetic serums’ which lists a long list of “tests that can be useful”, we read. “I am disgusted – writes Bassetti – by how a doctor or other healthcare professional can take advantage of people’s ignorance”.

“Apart from vaccine damage, do you want to know the damage done by anti-vaxers?”. One is the “spread of pneumonia caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae resistant to azithromycin”, an antibiotic used “lightly and without any evidence in the treatment of Covid”, Bassetti had said in recent days, calling into question the responsibilities of “a certain world”, that of “home care”, “novaxism”.

Its effects? “Here are some,” he lists on in the treatment of Covid; bone marrow toxicity from ivermectin used against all evidence in Covid; increase in antibiotic resistance to azithromycin in the main respiratory bacteria”, including mycoplasma. “I could continue, but it seems like enough to me”, commented the head doctor of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

Bassetti also returned to the topic with a video on Facebook. Regarding the “pneumonias that have affected China – he underlined – we now learn that in France and Vietnam there has also been an increase in pneumonia in children and these pneumonias appear to be linked to Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterium that we have known for time and typically causes pneumonia in children, adolescents, but also young adults.” It causes “a form of pneumonia which can also be challenging and serious, but for which we have therapies. Unfortunately”, however, the doctor specified, “we learn that many of the mycoplasmas which have affected these children in France are resistant to azithromycin How many times did I tell you during Covid that antibiotics should not be used in the treatment of Sars-CoV-2, which is a virus and not a bacterium?

“Well, having used them too much and badly, as has been done by many without following scientific evidence – Bassetti remarked – has made it possible to make the bacteria stronger. In this case we have made a bacterium such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae stronger on which, alas, in children the only antibiotics that can be used are azithromycin and macrolides in general. These are the damages done by a certain world – home care, no vax, no vaxism – and unfortunately this is the situation. But I I would say that we can rest assured – the infectious disease specialist reassured in conclusion – because Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a microorganism that we know about and we will certainly find other weapons with which to deal with it”.

