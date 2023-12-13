Covid “continues to circulate and mutate, with an important genetic and antigenic evolution of the Spike protein”. This was underlined by the World Health Organization, after the last meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on the composition of the Covid vaccine (Tag-Co-Vac), on 4 and 5 December. A meeting following which the experts suggested continuing with the current vaccination 'recipe', although the evaluation – the WHO specifies in a note – was based on data with various limitations. Among others, the “persistent and growing gaps in global surveillance”.

Considering “the limited evidence from which the recommendations are derived” on the vaccine composition and “the expected continuous evolution of the virus”, the Tag-Co-Vac “strongly encourages” the production of data on the immune and clinical response, in various population groups, to current vaccines updated to XBB.1.5 (Kraken) based on different platforms, as well as the performance of all approved Covid-19 vaccines against emerging variants. Not only. We also call for “strengthened epidemiological and virological surveillance”, to understand for example “if emerging variants are able to replace circulating variants”, and for “clinical evaluation of new vaccine antigens, in particular those emerging from XBB descendant lineages and BA.2.86” or Pirola.

Finally, the technical group “continues to encourage the further development of vaccines that could improve protection against infections and reduce transmission of Sars-CoV-2”.

Updated vaccines

The anti-Covid vaccines updated to Kraken, those administered in the ongoing campaigns, work against the circulating variants of Sars-CoV-2. World Health Organization experts therefore recommend maintaining the current 'recipe' for Covid-19 vaccines.

The various monovalent vaccines adapted to the and the breadth of immune responses demonstrated by the monovalent , as suggested by the same technical group last May. At the time, experts recommended “the use of a monovalent XBB.1 lineage, such as XBB.1.5.” After the new meeting they confirm the indication, specifying that “other formulations and/or platforms that obtain robust neutralizing antibody responses against the currently circulating variants, including the XBB and BA.2.86” or Pirola descendant lineages, may also be taken into consideration.

According to the strategy defined by the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), “vaccination programs – reads the note – can continue to use any Covid-19 vaccine listed or pre-qualified for emergency use” .

