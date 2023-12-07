The Christmas holidays are also a time for meeting and socialising, but this year, “given the increased circulation of Covid and the flu, we need to return to prudence. To avoid infections, it is better to avoid greetings with kisses and hugs, a widespread habit among Italians, especially in the South. Maintaining a little physical distance, in these cases, is not a sign of less affection but a gesture of attention towards oneself and others”. The advice comes from Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical and Dental Associations (Fnomceo) who, based on the growing data on Sars-Cov-2 and influenza infections, invites us to “return to prudent attitudes because during the Christmas holidays we will have a peak in infections, both for influenza diseases and for the coronavirus”.

“We must obviously underline – continues Anelli – that Covid today is not what we experienced in 2020-/21, it is less scary. But it still remains a fearful disease. Unfortunately, mortality data is on the rise, 200 people die every week with an increasing trend. We no longer have a precise surveillance system on viral circulation but the data on hospitalizations, resuscitations and deaths clearly highlight the strong increase. For this reason, as the holidays approach, with the greater frequency of meetings in closed places, we need to be very cautious. Let’s remember the things we learned during the pandemic: the transmission of these viruses passes through droplets of saliva. For this reason, it is not okay to kiss to exchange greetings. And, in general, let’s apply the hygiene measures that we know”.

For example, “in very crowded places, the use of a mask is not a bad idea”, concludes the president of Fnomceo, recalling that above all “it is necessary to get vaccinated against Covid and against the flu. The vaccine is the only real weapon that we have and we must use it.”

