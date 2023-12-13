The American CDC has returned to recommending the use of masks due to Covid, which continues to increase, but also due to high infections from respiratory syncytial virus and the growth of pneumonia. And in Italy? What is the situation and what do the experts recommend especially in view of Christmas?

What the experts say

“The mask and hand washing are elements of public health and intelligence that do not only concern Covid: they are tools that help us not to transmit respiratory infectious diseases – Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of infectious and tropical diseases (Simit) – It is a question of civilization and coexistence within the community. Demonising it, as happens more and more often today, is truly senseless but every time I say it I receive insults from those who make it an ideological question “.

“Unfortunately, the mask seems to have become a national problem. If someone recommends it, it seems like they are asking people to undergo who knows what torture. But living in a community should entail respect for the most fragile people. This means trying not to be carriers of illness and help them protect themselves. I feel like I’m saying something banal but unfortunately it needs to be reiterated. I remember that in the past, to combat the habit of spitting on the ground, laws were made that were not ideological but of good health. Small precautions cannot be taboo In a moment of great circulation of respiratory viruses as happens today – he underlines – trying, for example, to put grandfather at the table away from children is a matter of intelligence, it cannot be a topic of conflict”.

“Regarding the mask, like Simit we continue to say that in hospitals the healthcare staff and all the people who are in confined hospital environments must use it. It is not a ‘punishment’ but a fact of absolute normality and common sense which in some countries is undisputed. And there is not much difficulty in explaining it because it is so logical: the hospital is full of fragility and precautions are needed. Protecting fragile people should be normal but – says Andreoni – saying it today has become complicated, it would be enough to read the emails that I receive: every time I reiterate the concept I am insulted.”

“Avoiding kisses and hugs at Christmas is the true gesture of love towards grandparents, the elderly and the most fragile people – he further underlines – This means, in reality, reducing too close contacts when there are vulnerable people: an affectionate attention of common sense during a phase of high viral circulation, not only Covid but also influenza and other respiratory transmitted diseases which can be very risky for some people”.

“The most recent works published in the literature tell us that the mandatory use of the mask as a prevention weapon is not currently supported by any scientific evidence – Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, told Adnkronos Salute – On the fact to rethink introducing the obligation of devices for everyone makes no sense and we are not really thinking about it, politics can decide it but without any scientific confirmation. After which the Americans do nothing other than what we are saying too: the mask in hospital for operators and visitors”.

“We don’t need to do what is done in the USA – he continues – For the next few weeks, it is useless to say not to kiss or use a mask; the only strategy is to make the elderly and frail safe with the vaccine. There is no need act on the entire population but those with Covid and the flu can run the greatest risks. It is – he concludes – those over eighty without a vaccine who end up in hospital and we must hurry up with immunizations for them”.

Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University, comments on the recommendation of the US CDC: “In the United States they are always a bit alarmist, but they are right about the masks. They are the the only protection that avoids contagion. To defend ourselves we have two weapons: one is prevention, therefore the vaccine, which avoids serious symptoms of illness, the other weapon is the mask. Therefore, I recommend the mask in hospitals, RSAs, trains, subways, airplanes and other places where it is believed that there could be a reason for contagion. Here, in my opinion, it is essential. We are not in 2020, today we need common sense: that is, if we go to visit 90-year-old relatives, let’s put that in our homes too half an hour”.

Claudio Mastroianni, past president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), explains that “today wearing a mask” to protect oneself from Covid infections or other infectious diseases “is perceived negatively. For some it has even become a taboo which however it must absolutely be debunked to protect the most fragile, the immunocompromised who have poor immune defenses, in a situation in which respiratory viruses circulate significantly”.

In this context, continues Mastroianni, “a great responsibility is needed on the part of citizens. Obligations are not needed. One of the most important aspects is to educate, starting from elementary school, on prevention and the value of vaccines. Civic education must also be health education and understanding of the need for responsible behavior to protect those who are most at risk”. The mask must always be used by “people who have respiratory symptoms. Just as they must always be used in hospital. However, unfortunately we still see too many people entering the departments without them”.

Covid, recalls Mastroianni, “is circulating significantly. In our hospitals we have several patients in hospital and none of these are vaccinated. Of course today the disease is more manageable but contracting an infection for a fragile patient who already has various illnesses means facing to imbalances. That fragile balance of an eighty or ninety-year-old collapses due to the virus.”

Virologist Mauro Pistello, director of the Virology Unit of the University Hospital of Pisa and vice-president of the Italian Society of Microbiology observes that “there is an increase in Covid cases, probably also due to an alternation of variants that are making their way. But today I don’t see the benefit of wearing masks, especially if it is not done with the spirit of 2020 which, rightly and thanks to the vaccination campaigns of previous years, no longer exists. At the time we had to be very dutiful in respecting the rules regarding masks, wear them well and for a long time, or change them every 4-5 hours. It seems difficult to me today that the entire population can follow those rules again. We must do much more for vaccinations, especially in the elderly, this is the only weapon to limit the spread and damage of the virus”.

