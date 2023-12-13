A powdered anti-Covid vaccine, to be inhaled, to protect yourself from contagion with a single 'puff'. Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences are studying it, who in 'Nature' describe the first positive results obtained in tests on animals.

The product, they explain, induces “powerful systemic and mucosal immune responses”. In mice, hamsters and non-human primates, scientists observed “a strong production” of immunoglobulins IgG and IgA, therefore an antibody response, as well as “a local cellular response” of T lymphocytes: elements that confer “effective protection against Sars-CoV -2”. For the authors, “the data support the use of this inhalable vaccine as a promising multivalent platform to combat Covid-19 and other respiratory infectious diseases”.

The experimental vaccine is composed of microcapsules containing nanoparticles made of cholera toxin B protein subunits, which present antigens of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Equipped with “optimal aerodynamic dimensions”, the microspheres travel through the mucosa to the lungs where a “sustained release” of the particles with the antigen determines the immune response.