Suara.com – Holiday time is the most appropriate time to build togetherness with your partner. There are many choices of activities that you can do together, such as watching a movie together or having a candle light dinner. But if you and your partner prefer to spend time at home, try doing an on-call massage treatment with your partner.

Yes, you and your partner can try the couple's call massage service which is increasingly popular in big cities. Instead of going to a massage place or day spa that provides this service, you can order a home call massage service. A trained therapist will come to your house, and you only need to prepare a room that you can use with your partner to undergo this massage therapy.

As the name suggests, married couple massage is specifically designed for married couples, which is better known abroad as couple massage. This massage method is different from massage therapy in general because it uses a number of special approaches to meet the needs and preferences of each partner.

During a massage session, you and your partner can have time to communicate while relaxing your body and mind. In a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere, communication will certainly feel more intense.

Various Types of Couples Massage

Interested in trying it? First, know that there are various types of massage for couples to choose from. Quoting Halojasa, here are 8 types of married massage that you can choose according to the needs and preferences of you and your partner:

1. Swedish Couples Massage

This type of couples massage is a Scandinavian massage method that uses long gliding, squeezing, circular and gliding movements to relax tense muscles, increase the body's metabolism, and make you and your partner more relaxed.

2. Aromatherapy Couples Massage

This couples massage combines the Swedish massage techniques described above with the benefits of aromatherapy. In this method, massage oil is used together with essential oils to relax and increase energy, so that the body returns to being fit and vibrant

3. Deep Tissue Couples Massage

This massage method focuses on the connective tissue and deep muscle layers. The series of techniques used in this method are useful for treating muscle tension, chronic pain, posture problems and injuries.

4. Hot Stones Couples Massage

This massage therapy combines Swedish massage with hot basalt stones. Both have been proven effective in improving blood circulation, relaxing tense muscles, and reducing pain caused by injury.

5. Pijat Pasutri Shiatsu (Shiatsu Couple Massage)

This massage method combines traditional Japanese massage and traditional Chinese medicine to improve blood circulation and reduce stress by activating acupressure points.

6. Thai Couple Massage

This type of couples massage has its roots in traditional Thai massage which combines acupressure, stretching and massage. Uniquely, this massage does not use lotion or oil like massage therapy in general. In addition, during the massage session, the client remains fully clothed,

7. Reflexology Couple Massage (Reflexology Couple Massage)

This married massage method focuses on acupressure points on the feet which are related to organs and body systems. This massage is useful for relieving stress and improving body balance.

8. Couples Massage for Head, Neck and Shoulders (Head, Neck and Shoulder Massage)

This method is also known as Indian head massage which focuses primarily on applying pressure to the scalp, shoulders, and neck. This massage is useful for relaxing and increasing energy, helping to overcome stress and anxiety.

So, what benefits can you get from this couples massage? Here are some of them:

1. Quality Couple Time

Gives you and your partner the opportunity to enjoy time together without distractions. During a massage session, you and your partner can enjoy time together while relaxing your body and mind. A more relaxed and comfortable atmosphere encourages you and your partner to communicate more intensely

2. Reduces stress and anxiety

These activities give you time to enjoy yourself and relieve stress. A series of techniques used during a massage session can help increase blood flow, trigger the release of endorphins and improve sleep quality.

3. Improve communication with your partner

Couples massage facilitates better physical and emotional relationships and the opportunity to become closer to each other. Apart from that, the closeness that exists allows partners to better understand each other's needs and desires.

4. Cultivate Intimacy

The methods used in couples massage can increase the production of oxytocin, the love hormone which strengthens emotional bonds. On the other hand, it also provides new experiences in intimate relationships.

5. New Experience with Massage Techniques

Couples massage techniques not only offer a variety of interesting methods to use together, but also result in a pleasant and rewarding experience. Each contact brings new intimacy, strengthens the bond, and improves the physical and emotional health of the couple.

So, after knowing what a couple's massage is and its various types and benefits, it's time to order the best on call massage service. Halojasa has the Halo Massage service which is the most complete and application-based massage service for married couples that you can access anywhere and anytime 24 hours at an affordable price.