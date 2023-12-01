loading…

A number of countries were successfully reconciled thanks to Henry Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State who died a few days ago. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Henry Kissinger, United States (US) Minister of Foreign Affairs who served from 1973-1977, died on Wednesday (29/11/2023) local time. Kissinger died at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut.

The former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor is known for his role in international diplomacy during the administrations of President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford.

Although there was controversy regarding several policies and actions during his tenure, Kissinger was also considered successful in several peace efforts.

Countries Successfully Reconciled Thanks to the Role of Henry Kissinger

1. United States-China

One of Kissinger’s main achievements was peace between the US and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), marked by the opening of diplomatic relations in 1972.

This is a significant step that ends diplomatic isolation between the two countries.

2. United States-Soviet Union

Kissinger played a key role in peace between the United States (US) and the Soviet Union, especially during the period of detente (reducing tensions) in the late 1960s to early 1970s.

However, after the Soviet Union collapsed on December 26 1991 and became Russia, relations between the two superpowers experienced ups and downs and are now heating up over the Ukraine war.

3. United States-Vietnam

Although not completely successful, Kissinger was involved in peace negotiations in North Vietnam with South Vietnam (which was supported by the United States).