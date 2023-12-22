On Friday the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip (i.e. Hamas) announced that the people killed since the beginning of the war in the Strip have exceeded 20 thousand (20,057). Although the ministry makes no distinctions, they are believed to be mostly civilians. The count is done through a network of contacts and offices in hospitals and morgues and is generally considered quite reliable, even by Western authorities.

After more than two months of war, however, the infrastructure that allowed fairly precise counts to be made is failing: hospitals are largely closed or only partially active, and morgues are working much more than normal, with reduced staff and in prohibitive conditions. Especially in the northern Strip, which is largely occupied by the Israeli army and where the Palestinian authorities have fled, counting and recognizing the dead has become extremely complicated, and in some cases impossible.

Before the system collapsed, each institution compiled a list of corpses whose identity was recognized and sent it to a ministry office, which put all the data together. This system held up quite well in the first phase of the war, but the situation of the health facilities is now so disastrous as to make it impossible to continue to guarantee an accurate count.

Reuters reported what is happening in the morgue of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, the main city in the south, where doctors and volunteers work in prohibitive conditions: many of them do not have enough food or water even for themselves or their families , and the bodies that arrive are so numerous that they accumulate in the cold storage rooms. Corpses that are not immediately identified cannot be buried and remain in the morgue for weeks. At the beginning of December the body of the director of the facility arrived at the morgue: he had been killed in an Israeli bombing.

But the most complex situation is that of the north of the Strip, where according to the World Health Organization (WHO) there is no longer a single functioning hospital. Of the 36 hospitals present in the territory before the start of the war, only nine are still open, but they are all located in the south and are only partially functioning. Hundreds of doctors and other health workers have been killed in the bombings, further complicating the work.

This means that the data on the people who died in the north of the Gaza Strip arrive sporadically and incompletely, due to the devastation of the health facilities: the same officials of the office that is responsible for compiling the list of the dead, which initially they were in the al Shifa hospital in the city of Gaza, they were forced to flee when the Israeli army arrived, and have now relocated to Khan Yunis.

For this reason, the WHO believes that the number of deaths is now underestimated, although it is impossible to know by how much. The count also lacks the corpses that were never taken to hospitals, those that are impossible to identify and those (it is not known how many) that are still under the rubble of the buildings destroyed by the bombings.