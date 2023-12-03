Surprising players who still remembered this title from Valve’s renowned multiplayer franchise.

The Counter-Strike franchise is one of the most recognized when it comes to multiplayer games.

The Counter-Strike franchise has remained relevant practically since its launch, not only being considered one of the best multiplayer PC games, but also managing to inspire and bring to life great titles, such as the Half Life saga. , also offered by Valve, and which was born from this multiplayer title. Even so, and especially with the arrival of Counter-Strike 2, there are other titles in this saga that have been completely forgotten by many users, and This is the case of Counter-Strike: Condition Zeroalthough it seems that Valve itself has not forgotten about it.

We have recently seen how Valve is updating its classic games, such as Half Life, which received a very interesting patch that coincided with its 25th anniversary, and it seems that this company, known for being responsible for Steam, as well as having a curious aversion to the number three, He doesn’t seem to want to leave his classics behind..

Now I know has surprise released an update for Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, title of this saga that was released in 2004, that is, about 20 years ago, which is why it is quite surprising that right now it was decided that it is a good time to publish a patch. Even so, and as you can see below, nothing particularly interesting has been introduced, but it is especially curious.

Patch Notes

Next We leave you with the complete patch notesoffered by Valve, and which, as you will see below, are not particularly extensive.

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero and Condition Zero: Deleted Scenes have been updated to support the Half-Life 25th Anniversary engine updates, including all Counter-Strike-related fixes. Lighting rendering issues on some graphics cards have been fixed. from AMD.Added “Use shaders” checkbox in video options. Servers can override this option with sv_allow_shaders.Miscellaneous Steam networking fixes.Miscellaneous UI fixes.Half-Life Dedicated Server App (app 90) used by Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Condition Zero has been updated with the latest server code and updated binaries for Windows and Linux. Updating is recommended.

Likewise, just two days after the arrival of this Valve patch released an update for this game againand these were their patch notes.

Fixed a crash when changing certain video settings in a multiplayer game. Fixed server browser issues after changing video settings. Fixed bug where the local player would not appear in the player count on a server using Steam Networking.Fixed rare corrupted lighting rendering bug on some maps.Fixed several fog rendering bugs.Fixed physics of pushable entities in Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Condition Zero.

