The official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 still gives a lot to talk about. While players theorize about the story and other elements, there are those who wonder if they will be able to play it on their preferred platforms. With so many rumors pointing to an imminent announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, hopes of seeing the Rockstar title on that console increased.

Now, does the assumption Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to run the open world video game starring Lucia y Jason? It's impossible to know, but technology experts shared their opinion. It will be best for players to moderate their expectations.

Is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2? Experts give their opinion

In a recent video, the staff of Digital Foundry, one of the most trusted sources when it comes to game technical analysis, answered questions from their community. There, various topics related to Grand Theft Auto 6 were discussed. At one point, the possibility of seeing a launch for the successor to the hybrid console was discussed.

Although the Nintendo Switch 2 is not official yet, Richard Leadbetter Digital Foundry's claims that they have “a pretty good idea” of what its technical specifications could be. In this way, he considers that it will be “very, very complicated” for the Rockstar Games video game to run.

“I would love to say it will happen. I don't think it will happen, if I'm realistic. It is a mobile chipset. We've seen a lot of amazing things in Switch 1. Switch 2 will be much better and will represent a proper generational leap that is forward-thinking in many ways. But the things that they seem to be implementing for GTA 6 possibly go beyond that,” commented Richard Leadbetter.

The expert remembers that Red Dead Redemption arrived on the hybrid console in 2023, 13 years after its original launch on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. He also points out that LA Noire debuted on that platform in 2017.

Will the Nintendo Switch be able to support the open world of Grand Theft Auto 6?

Oliver Mackenzie complements his colleague's answer and indicates that, in his opinion, the hypothetical Nintendo Switch 2 will lack enough power to run Grand Theft Auto 6 due to the ray tracing. He also stressed that he doubts that he is capable of running the open world and its possibilities. “I just don't see it,” he commented.

Experts recalled that GTA V, one of the best-selling video games in history, is conspicuous by its absence on the Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that it is an extremely popular platform. Thus, they doubt that the story will be different with the next installment of the saga.

