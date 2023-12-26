loading…

Mass marriage is the right choice for Afghan men. Photo/English News

KABUL – Fifty couples were married in a joint ceremony in the Afghan capital. It has become a growing practice to reduce the enormous costs of traditional weddings in the impoverished country.

The couples married in one of Kabul's dozens of luxurious wedding halls, but the ceremony itself was rather simple.

Since the return of the Taliban in August 2021, weddings have become simple affairs, with dancing and music banned after authorities deemed the activities un-Islamic.

In front of the City Star wedding hall near the airport, about a hundred turbaned men wearing traditional salwar-kameez chatted in groups – not a single woman was present on Monday (25/12/2023).

They decorated the car with green ribbons and red plastic roses forming hearts to carry the newlyweds away.

Roohullah Rezayi, 18, who was leaving with his wife in a few hours, said he could not afford a single wedding.

“A traditional wedding would cost at least 2,00,000 to 2,50,000 Afghans ($2,800 to $3,600), but this time it will cost between 10,000 to 15,000 Afghans,” he said, reported by The Hindu.

The young man, who is a member of the Shia Hazara minority and comes from Ghor province. “We invited 35 people from our two families, otherwise it would have been 300 to 400 people,” said the groom, with plastic flowers in the breast pocket of his vest worn over a white tunic.

The donation for each couple from the Selab Foundation, which organized the event, was equivalent to USD 1,600 – a huge amount in one of the world's poorest countries.