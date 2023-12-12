Daniela Santanché and Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg Lorraine

Cortina, with Briatore also Dimitri Kunz. The Twiga pattern is repeated

Flavio Briatore announced that it had taken over “The Path“, the historic restaurant of cortina d’Ampezzo. But behind the manager who owns the Billionaire there would also be other entrepreneurs, very close to the former F1 team manager. It is in fact – we read in Il Domani – Dimitri Kunzwho in addition to being a hotel manager is also the partner of Minister Daniela Santanchè and besides them there would also be a Kazakh entrepreneur from Veneto: Andrey Toporov. The common goal of the group is relaunch this historian locale. The news of the purchase generated a certain stir among the faithful of the Pearl of the Dolomites. In short, behind Briatore there would be a real consortium. Because initially the announcement of the purchase by Toporovwhich already owns other hotels in Cortina and then that of Briatore.



Read also: Mps, Viola and Profumo acquitted. The government toasts, accelerates on risk

Read also: ESM, Meloni postpones to 2024. Ira Tajani, Giorgetti embarrassment. Salvini anti-EU

The two announcements – continues Il Domani – yes they overlap and the story gets complicated. Who owns what? And then: who will command from now on in the local historian? Documents emerge that indicate that Kunz is the owner and Briatore, however, has only one role of simple shareholder. The situation is not clear, but the pattern seems to be the same as that already seen for other companies. From the beach of Forte dei Marmi, the famous Giraffe, now the group glides in the shadow of the Dolomites. Cortina is a great tourism brand Made in Italy, something that is very important to us Minister Santanchè. But it is the near future that attracts appetites and investments in view of 2026 Olympicswhich will also be held on the slopes of the Venetian town.

Subscribe to the newsletter