Lucrative business, such a Formula 1 Grand Prix. This is the win of the Dutch GP.

Invest millions and then take 15 years to finally make a profit? No, in that respect organizing the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​a lot more lucrative than the average tech startup.

Government support

The new style Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands has been a fact again since 2021. The first edition was supposed to take place in 2020, but a global virus ruined the event. A year later the party could still go ahead. However, in a slimmed down form in terms of visitors, this meant a loss for the organization. At the time, the organization was crying out for millions in support from the government. That support eventually came.

Pure profit

You absolutely don’t have to feel sorry for the ladies and gentlemen of the Dutch GP. The loss was short-lived. A year later, in 2022, the Dutch GP made a profit of millions with the second new-style Grand Prix in Zandvoort. How many? The years 2021 and 2022 together account for a profit of 9 million euros on a turnover of 137 million euros. This is evident from annual figures for 2021, seen by RTL News.

Profits are expected to be much higher in 2023. However, no annual figures for this year have been released yet, so we will hear that next year.

In any case, this means that the Dutch race is profitable after just two editions. That is good news for the organization, because it helps with the sustainability of the race in our country. This also depends on Max Verstappen’s career plans. Let’s see if the party still sells out in minutes if Maximilian decides to do something else with his time. You don’t have to assume that disaster scenario for the time being. The three-time world champion is under contract with Red Bull Racing until at least 2028 and will continue to break records in the meantime.

Loss

Does this story only have winners? No, not that. While the millions on the commercial side are now sloshing against the skirting boards, the municipality of Zandvoort is left with the bill. Figures from the Municipal Executive show that the Dutch GP will cost around 800,000 euros in 2022.

From next year there will be an extra tax of 3 euros per ticket, so that the municipality can also cover the (extra) costs of the large-scale event.

