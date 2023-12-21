Suara.com – Sugar is a nutritional component that cannot be separated from daily intake, both through home-cooked food and drinks and processed food and drinks. Especially now, where the culinary industry is developing rapidly. Many contemporary drinks and foods have a sweet taste.

The increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity often targets sugar as the trigger. In fact, sugar is needed as a source of energy, it's just that the wrong way to consume sugar is a more important thing to disseminate to the public.

Explained by Dr. Noer Laily, M.Si, Main Expert Engineer at BRIN, in the food processing industry, sugar is divided into several types. First, natural sugar and synthetic sugar. Natural sugars include white sugar or purified sucrose, dextrose, fructose, refined crystal sugar, coconut sugar, palm sugar and honey. Meanwhile, synthetic sugars include sorbitol, mannitol, isomalt, xylitol, etc.

“There are also artificial sweeteners that replace sugar, for example Acesulfame-K, Aspartame, Cyclamate, Saccharin, sucralose and neotam. According to BPOM, sweeteners are food additives in the form of natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners which provide a sweet taste to food products. Natural sweeteners are sweeteners that can be found in natural ingredients, even though the process is synthetic or fermented. “Meanwhile, artificial sweeteners are sweeteners that are chemically processed, and these compounds do not occur in nature,” explained Noer Laily.

Natural sweeteners are obtained from natural ingredients and have calories/energy. Apart from containing carbohydrates, natural sweeteners usually also contain other nutrients such as fiber, minerals and vitamins. Meanwhile, artificial sweeteners are processed products and have no calories or zero calories.

Noer Laily added, “Basically, sugar is a source of energy needed by the body. However, excessive sugar intake can disrupt body health and the growth and development process in children. “Excessive sugar intake is usually associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer.”

According to Noer Laily, sugar intake needs to be limited, and what needs to be remembered is that sugar intake is not only consumption of natural sugar such as granulated sugar, coconut sugar, or sugar which is usually found in sweet foods and drinks such as cakes, sugar candy or any other food that is sweet.

“Consumption of artificial sweeteners must also be limited. Artificial sweeteners have a higher sweet taste but provide less energy intake or do not provide energy at all. “Even though it provides fewer calories, consumption of artificial sweeteners should still be limited,” continued Noer Laily.

In accordance with government regulations, the type of sweetener and the amount permitted are regulated according to the food category (Perka BPOM no 4/2004). For example, based on safety regulations, the artificial sweetener Aspartame has an ADI value of 40mg/Kg body weight.

In the category of flavored or fermented milk-based drinks (for example chocolate milk drinks and yoghurt drinks) the maximum safe limit is 600 mg/kg, and for confectionery/candy products it is 3000 mg/kg.

“Natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners have their respective advantages and disadvantages. As consumers, we should be able to determine which type of sweetener is best for our bodies,” he explained.

Is Corn Sugar Really Safer?

Corn sugar or corn syrup is an alternative substitute for sugar that is considered healthier. According to Noer Laily, corn sugar intake will also provide additional calories, if consumed over a long period of time and in excessive amounts it will cause health problems such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

“There are still pros and cons regarding the claim that corn sugar is better or worse than regular sugar. Corn sugar is a sweetener from corn which is usually processed into high fructose syrup. Consuming high amounts of fructose can cause increased liver function. “The point is, if you want to be healthy, reduce your intake of sugar in any form, both sugar and sweeteners,” he explained.

Sometimes the public is not well informed that regular sugar in sweetened condensed milk is actually safer than synthetic sugar. Foods that contain artificial or synthetic sweeteners, he continued, should not be consumed regularly, let alone excessively, because they will have an impact on body health.

Synthetic sugar cannot be given to toddlers. For example, several studies show that excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners will actually increase body weight and increase the risk of degenerative diseases.

Consume Sugar Wisely and Prioritize a Balanced Nutrition Menu

Dr Elvina Karyadi, SpGK, Chair of the Central Board of the Indonesian Medical Nutrition Doctors Association (PDGMI) explained that people's current diet is dominated by fast-paced food trends which sometimes do not choose balanced nutrition.

According to Elvina, people should consume food with balanced nutrition consisting of carbohydrates, protein and fat, limited to no more than 25 percent of total calories. Apart from that, by limiting sugar, the recommendation for sugar consumption by the Ministry of Health is no more than 4 tablespoons per person per day or 50 grams per day.

“Sugar is a carbohydrate and we still need carbohydrates, but we have to pay attention to the composition of our food, don't have a lot of sugar but low protein, that's not healthy,” he explained.

How do you keep your sugar intake from excessive? Because many people are not aware that they consume added sugar, for example not only from what they drink, but a lot of sugar is hidden in food and consumed excessively, for example from the snacks or snacks we eat, sweet drinks, and drinks with sweeteners in packaging.

According to Elvina, people need to be educated to be smart about consuming sugar and prioritize a healthy diet with balanced nutrition.

Director of Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (P2PTM) Dr. Eva Susanti, S.Kp., M.Kes added, the Ministry of Health continues to strive to educate the public to be wise in consuming processed foods, especially those containing high sugar.

There are several ways to reduce daily sugar intake by reducing consumption of processed foods that contain high levels of sugar, salt and fat, for example snacks in the form of biscuits, cakes and other snacks. People are advised to consume food in its original form, for example, fresh fruit.

Then, reduce the consumption of foods or drinks that contain added sugar, such as what we can find in soft drinks, candy, and even sweetened fruit juices. Get into the habit of reading the nutritional information value of every food or food ingredient you buy, so that we can measure it according to the recommendations above.

Apart from that, Eva emphasized increasing consumption of vegetables, fruit and low-fat milk and regularly controlling daily sugar intake by regularly checking blood sugar. This can also help to know the body's reaction when consuming food so that the body can adjust to the food eaten.