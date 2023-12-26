Suara.com – Since Xiaomi introduced its new operating system, HyperOS, many users have been waiting for the new interface. HyperOS brings many features, one of which is similar to Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

This feature, known as Dynamic Notch or Dynamic Badge, debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro series and has now been integrated into the entire iPhone 15 series.

Xiaomi has also adopted this function, making it available on devices running HyperOS.

The Dynamic Notch feature, which is a type of Dynamic Island feature, adds a subtle element. When certain actions are performed, such as turning on the hotspot, plugging in the charger, or muting the phone, a black bar forms around the notch area of ​​the device and displays a warning. This makes it easier for users to stay informed about the status of the device.

Third party application integration

Xiaomi has expanded support for third-party apps to take advantage of the Dynamic Notch feature. However, adoption of this feature by third-party application developers is currently limited.

The following devices are compatible with HyperOS:

Redmi Note 12 – GlobalRedmi Note 12 NFC – GlobalXiaomi Pad 6 – ChinaXiaomi Pad 6 Max – ChinaPOCO F5 Pro – GlobalXiaomi 11T – GlobalXiaomi 13 – Global, EEA, and ChinaXiaomi 13 Pro – ChinaRedmi Note 12S – GlobalPOCO F5 – EEAXiaomi 13 Ultra – EEAXiaomi 12T – EEAXiaomi MIX FOLD 3 – ChinaXiaomi MIX FOLD 2 – ChinaRedmi K60 Pro – ChinaRedmi K60 – ChinaRedmi K60 Ultra – ChinaXiaomi Civi 3 – ChinaXiaomi 13 Pro – ChinaXiaomi 13 – China

As Xiaomi continues to improve HyperOS with iOS features like Dynamic Notch, users can look forward to other exciting experiences.