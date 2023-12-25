Suara.com – Google is finally introducing the Battery Health feature, aka Battery Health, for Android phones. This is similar to the iOS operating system for Apple's iPhone.

Just like on the iPhone, this feature allows users to see the battery status whether it needs to be replaced or not, as reported by Android Authority, Monday (25/12/2023).

Actually, Android phones have a feature to view battery usage statistics. For example, users can see which applications consume a lot of cellphone battery power.

However, they cannot see the Battery Health percentage, aka battery health, like iPhone users. They need to install a third-party app to see the battery status.

This can be seen from the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 version of the operating system which shows the battery health option. Although not detailed, the page displays information containing 'an estimate of the percentage of power the battery can hold now compared to when it was new.'

The new version of the operating system also shows special icons such as showing reduced battery capacity or undetected battery status.

Apart from that, the Settings page, aka cellphone settings in this new version of the OS, will show tips on how to keep the battery healthy.

Unfortunately there is no information on when this battery health feature will be rolled out to Android phones. It is possible that this feature will be present in the Android 15 version which will be released next year.