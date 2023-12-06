The race among Big Tech to lead the development of generative artificial intelligence is translating into a avalanche of news for users. We’ve recently seen Amazon launch its own conversational chatbot, Amazon Q, Google introduce its new Gemini model, and Microsoft update its ubiquitous Copilot.

In this article we will focus on the new features that the Redmond giant has begun to deploy in its AI assistant present in Bing, Edge, Windows, Office 365, Azure, among other products. Specifically, in the three most important: GPT-4 Turbo, an improved version of DALL·E 3 and a new code interpreter. Let’s get to the details.

GPT-4 Turbo

At the beginning of November we witnessed the launch of GPT-4 Turbo, an improved model of the prodigious GPT-4. The advantage of this updated version is none other than offering a larger context window. We went from 32 K of the normal version to 128 K of the Turbo version. What does this translate into? In a greater length of prompts.

As we know, the more detailed the textual indications (prompts) are, the more likely we are to obtain the desired results in our interaction with an AI assistant. Likewise, we can use the improved context window to enter more information, for example, to ask you to summarize or extract the most important concepts from an excerpt from a book. Sales are enormous.





The improved model also has another advantage: it has been trained with data until April 2023. However, its availability was limited to developers using the OpenAI Payment API. This begins to change with Microsoft’s announcement that it has begun its deployment in Copilot. At the moment it is available to a few selected users, but over the course of “the next few weeks” it will reach everyone.

DALL·E 3 improved and new code interpreter

DALL·E 3, OpenAI’s most advanced imaging model, has been with us since September. The leap in its capabilities in relation to DALL·E 2 has been notable, and fortunately we have been able to test it through Copilot. However, the assistant has just incorporated an improved version of DALL·E 3 that allows you to create higher quality images and, very importantly, more precise images according to the prompt used.





As we have seen, AI models can be very useful if we know how to use them. In the chaos of being present in an assistant like Copilot, we usually use natural language to channel our requests. The truth is that this too has certain limitations, mainly when we want to obtain more complex results. This is where the code interpreter comes in and takes the experience to the next level.

A code interpreter allows us to obtain better results in tasks such as data analysis and coding. “Copilot will write the code to respond to your complex requests in natural language, run that code in an isolated environment, and use the results to get higher quality responses,” Microsoft explains. The system will also allow us to upload our own data so that it can feed on it.

We’ll have to wait a bit to see the code interpreter in action. The Redmond company says that is already trying it and that he plans to make it available to the public. We don’t know exactly when this will happen, but it’s worth noting that Microsoft’s deployment of AI tools is happening at breakneck speed, so it’s probably happening sooner rather than later.

Images: Microsoft

