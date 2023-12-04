This came as a comment on the pledges announced by governments, companies, investors and charitable institutions worth about 210 billion dirhams (more than 57 billion dollars) during the first four days of COP28, after reaching on the first day a very important agreement to activate a global climate fund that focuses on addressing losses. And the damage resulting from the repercussions of climate change, as it was followed by a set of announcements and pledges across all climate action priorities, including finance, health, food, nature and energy.

Al Jaber added that the world gathered in the UAE to present an exceptional version of the Conferences of the Parties, expressing his aspiration to work with the negotiators in the coming days to build on this momentum and achieve more achievements to protect humanity and the planet. He also called on the negotiators of all parties to work during the next two weeks in a spirit of Union, partnership, and inclusion of all to provide a tangible and effective response to the global toll, and to preserve the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, stressing his keenness to cooperate with them and allow them to achieve these goals.

With regard to climate finance, the UAE launched a stimulus fund worth 110 billion dirhams ($30 billion), under the name “Altera”, which focuses on attracting and stimulating private financing throughout the countries of the Global South, and also announced the allocation of 735 million dirhams ($200 million $) from Special Drawing Rights to the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust Fund with the aim of strengthening climate resilience in developing countries, and 550 million dirhams ($150 million) for water security, and the World Bank announced an increase of 33 billion dirhams ($9 billion). Annually to finance climate-related projects, and in the first forty-eight hours of COP28, and after activating the special fund to address climate change damage, the total amount of its pledges exceeded 2.5 billion dirhams ($725 million).

In addition, a pledge of approximately 12.8 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) was announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund, a pledge of 9.9 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) was made for health, and a commitment of approximately 9.5 billion dirhams ($2.6 billion) was committed to developing food systems. Pledging another 9.5 billion dirhams ($2.6 billion) for nature protection, 1.7 billion dirhams ($467 million) for climate action in cities, and allocating 4.4 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) for relief, recovery and peace.

In the field of energy, 9.2 billion dirhams ($2.5 billion) were collected to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources, and 4.4 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) were collected to reduce methane emissions, and 2 billion dirhams ($568 million) were pledged to stimulate… Investments in manufacturing clean energy equipment.

In total, some 210 billion dirhams (more than $57 billion) have been announced so far in the first four days, and new pledges and announcements made at COP28 have received unprecedented global support.

Eight new announcements were launched that will help develop various aspects of global economic systems. These first-of-its-kind announcements include areas such as health, food systems, sustainable agriculture and climate action, enhancing the production capacity of renewable energy sources, raising energy efficiency, as well as initiatives to reduce emissions from emissions-intensive industries. Three additional declarations will be made over the next few days on hydrogen, refrigeration and gender, and the increasing number of countries supporting these declarations and pledges demonstrates the success of the COP28 Presidency’s efforts to host a more inclusive version of the COP.

The most prominent details of these pledges and announcements issued to date are:

The COP28 pledge to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources and double energy efficiency has been endorsed by 119 countries. The UAE COP28 Declaration on Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action received the support of 137 countries. The COP28 UAE Declaration on Health and Climate was adopted by 125 countries. The UAE COP28 Pledge for Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace has been joined by 74 countries and 40 organisations. The UAE’s COP28 Climate Finance Pledge received the support of 12 countries. The Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) pledge has been endorsed by 64 countries. The Oil and Gas Emissions Reduction Pact saw 51 companies join, representing 40 percent of global oil production. The Industrial Transition Accelerator has been endorsed by 35 companies and 6 industry associations, including the World Steel Association, the International Aluminum Institute, the Global Renewable Energy Alliance, the World Cement and Concrete Association, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, and the International Air Transport Association.

The COP28 Presidency welcomed the solidarity and support of the parties and non-governmental actors that provided their political and financial support. The conference presidency team announced that it will continue its work to motivate all parties and encourage them to intensify efforts and increase contributions.

Distribution of pledges and financial contributions so far:

Global Climate Fund to address losses and damages: $725 million. Green Climate Fund: $3.5 billion (IFAD2 increased to $12.8 billion). Increasing the production capacity of renewable energy: $2.5 billion. Stimulating investments in manufacturing clean energy equipment: $568 million. Reducing methane emissions: $1.2 billion. Climate financing: More than $30 billion from the UAE (plus $200 million in Special Drawing Rights and an increase of $9 billion annually from the World Bank). Food and agricultural systems development: $2.6 billion. Nature protection: $2.6 billion. Health: $2.7 billion. Water: $150 million. Relief, recovery and peace: $1.2 billion. National Climate Action: $467 million.