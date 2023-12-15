“Let us please accomplish this mission,” Al Jaber said, stressing that the talks in Dubai have the potential to bring about a “paradigm shift” on climate.

He explained to delegates of countries discussing the future of fossil fuels in Dubai: “We have the opportunity to make a qualitative shift that can shape global economies and our future and put the most vulnerable groups at the heart of climate action.”

Delegates are seeking to find common ground on language that could be included in the final text on coal, oil and gas, which are the main causes of climate change.

The President of COP28 stressed that “this Conference of the Parties is different. It has written a page of history.”

Al Jaber called for achieving an “unprecedented result,” adding: “We surprised the skeptics and inspired the optimists.”