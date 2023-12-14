Sultan Al Jaber added to the plenary session, “There is some positive movement at the political level, and we need to direct that momentum to accelerate technical work.”

The COP28 President said: “It is time to put aside personal interests and give priority to the collective interest. It is time to reach a consensus. I am confident that all parties must work together. I can facilitate the work and provide support and guidance… It is time to make a decision. Please decide without hesitation. This is the time.” Make decision”.