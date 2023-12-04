Al-Jaber said during a press conference on Monday: “At COP28, we brought together the United States and China in an unprecedented commitment to reduce methane and other gases other than carbon dioxide at the level of the entire economy. These gases are more than 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide.”

He added: “In the first four days of COP28, I believe we have already set high standards of achievement. There is a real feeling of positivity.”

He continued: “There is real hope and optimism that this is a major inflection point and we cannot miss the opportunity. This is our opportunity to achieve a real and tangible qualitative shift that will correct the course and put us on the right track to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.”

Al-Jaber pointed out that “34 percent of the world’s emissions must be reduced by 2030.”

Al-Jaber confirmed the success of COP28 by approving and activating the “Damages and Losses” Fund to compensate the countries most affected by climate change.