COP28 in Dubai comes to life. “Italy is doing its part in the decarbonisation process in a pragmatic way with an approach” that respects technological neutrality “free from radicalism: if we want to be effective we need environmental sustainability that does not compromise the economic and social sphere, an ecological transition non-ideological”. Our Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says this clearly.

“Italy intends to allocate an extremely significant portion of the Italian Climate Fund – whose total allocation is 4 billion euros, continued Meloni – towards the African continent. However, not through a charitable approach, because Africa does not need charity. It needs to be enabled to compete on equal terms, to grow and prosper thanks to the multitude of resources that the continent possesses. Cooperation between equals, rejecting paternalistic and predatory approaches.”

“We are also working – added the Prime Minister in the plenary session – to become a strategic hub for clean energy, developing the necessary infrastructure and generation capacity, in our homeland and in the Mediterranean”.

Today was also characterized by the message of Pope Francis, who did not leave for Dubai due to the health problems that have affected him in recent days. “It is essential to rebuild trust, the foundation of multilateralism. This applies to the care of creation as well as to peace: they are the most urgent issues and they are connected. How much energy is humanity wasting in the many ongoing wars, such as in Israel and Palestine, in Ukraine and in many regions of the world: conflicts that will not solve the problems, but will increase them How many resources wasted on armaments, which destroy lives and ruin the common home!”, thus Pope Francis in the message to Cop28, read in Dubai by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, who then relaunches a proposal: “With the money used on weapons and other military expenses we establish a global fund for finally eliminate hunger and carry out activities that promote the sustainable development of the poorest countries, combating climate change”.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, around twenty countries including the United States, France and the United Arab Emirates have asked, in a joint declaration at COP28, to triple nuclear energy capacities in the world by 2050, compared to 2020, to reduce dependence on coal and gas, the main challenge of this summit. The announcement was made by John Kerry, US climate envoy, in Dubai, along with several leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. China and Russia, today the main builders of nuclear power plants in the world, are not among the signatories.