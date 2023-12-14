Facts and figures – what has been achieved at COP28 (as of December 10, 2023):

COP28 raised more than $83 billion in its first five days, ushering in a new phase of climate action. A set of first-of-its-kind declarations and pledges has been launched that includes the transition to sustainable food systems and the COP28 declarations on health, renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as initiatives to reduce emissions from emissions-intensive industries. 11 pledges and declarations were issued and received exceptionally broad support. On the first day of the conference, the COP28 presidency reached a historic agreement to activate a global climate fund and address its repercussions, and international pledges were made to finance it worth $792 million. International pledges worth $3.5 billion were announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund. $134 million was announced for the Adaptation Fund. It was announced that $129.3 million would be provided to the Least Developed Countries Fund. It was announced that $31 million would be provided to the Special Fund for Climate Change. The UAE launched a climate investment fund with a catalytic capital worth $30 billion, under the name “Altera”, which focuses on attracting and stimulating private financing. The fund aims to collect and stimulate an additional $250 billion globally, and also announced the allocation of $200 million from Special Drawing Rights. To the Resilience and Sustainability Trust Fund, and $150 million for water security. The World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually (for 2024 and 2025) to finance climate-related projects, and other multilateral development banks announced an additional increase in support for climate action worth more than $22.6 billion.

The most prominent details of the pledges and announcements issued so far:

The COP28 pledge to increase renewable energy production capacity and double energy efficiency has been endorsed by 130 countries. The COP28 UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action was adopted by 150 countries. The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health was adopted by 141 countries. The UAE COP28 Declaration on Climate Finance was adopted by 13 countries. The Global Cool Pledge has been endorsed by 66 countries. The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace was endorsed by 78 countries and 40 organisations. The UAE COP28 Declaration on Low Emission Hydrogen and Its Derivatives has been endorsed by 37 countries. The COP28 UAE Declaration on Gender Equality in Transitions Supporting Climate Action was adopted by 77 countries. The CHAMP pledge has been endorsed by 67 countries. The COP28 pact to reduce oil and gas sector emissions saw the joining of 52 companies, representing 40 percent of global oil production. The Industrial Transition Accelerator has been endorsed by 35 companies and 6 industry associations, including the World Steel Association, the International Aluminum Institute, the Global Renewable Energy Alliance, the World Cement and Concrete Association, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, and the International Air Transport Association.

Details of financial contributions made to support climate action at COP28 to date:

Global Climate Fund to address impacts: $792 million Green Climate Fund: $3.5 billion (IFAD2 increased to $12.8 billion) Adaptation Fund: $134 million Least Developed Countries Fund: $3 million Special Fund for Climate Change: $31 million increase Renewable energy production capacity: $5 billion Cooling: $57 million Clean cooking: $30 million Stimulating investments in clean energy: $568 million Reducing methane emissions: $1.2 billion Climate financing: $30 billion from the UAE (plus 200 $1 million from state Special Drawing Rights and $31.6 billion from multilateral development banks) Food and agricultural systems development: $3.1 billion Nature protection: $2.6 billion Health: $2.9 billion Water: $150 million Gender equality: $8 million Relief Recovery and Peace: $1.2 billion National climate action in countries: $467 million