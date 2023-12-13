Historic day in Dubai. At COP28 an agreement was reached on Global Stocktake: for the first time in the text of a COP there is explicit mention of an exit from fossil fuels. The 198 delegates approved the balance of commitments and which includes actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The approval came immediately after the opening of the plenary and was greeted with a standing ovation.

“We have the foundations for transformation,” the president of COP28, Sultan Al Jaber, immediately said, opening the delegates’ plenary session by noting that it is an objective “the fruit of collaboration of everyone and involving everyone.” “For the first time ever” in the history of COP “we wrote fossil fuels in the text,” he added. “We are what we do, not what we say, so the actions we take are important.”

Indeed, it is the first time that the commitment to abandon the fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal). The term chosen is not phase out (exit) but “transitioning away”, i.e. a “transition away from fossil fuels” starting from this decade with global net zero by 2050. The text recognizes the need for deep, rapid and lasting reductions if the Humanity wants to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C.

The moment history was made.

⁰Everyone came together from day one. Everyone united, everyone acted and everyone delivered. pic.twitter.com/KYsRN6Bu4K — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) December 13, 2023

The UN Secretary General released a statement on the agreement: “Like it or not, eliminating fossil fuels is unavoidable. Let’s hope it doesn’t arrive too late.”

To those who opposed a clear reference to phase out of fossil fuels during the #COP28 Climate Conference, I want to say: Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late. pic.twitter.com/q2LqMw75K1 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 13, 2023

The Alliance of Small Island States, many of which face the existential threat of rising sea levels, said: “We believe the text does not provide the balance needed to strengthen global action to correct course on climate change… is incremental and not transformative.”

Aosis said the COP28 text was lacking in significant areas. In terms of effectively meeting 1.5°C, the language is certainly a step forward and talks about transitioning away from fossil fuels in a way that has never been done before. But we should note that the text does not specifically talk about moving away from fossil fuels and mitigation in a way that is actually “the step change needed.”

Tears flowed and a lengthy rousing ovation during final plenary just now for AOSIS Chair #AnneRasmussenas she delivered an emotional response filled with unsparing observations about the final outcomes from #COP28UAE pic.twitter.com/YEt4sgIvB0 — AOSIS (@AOSISChair) December 13, 2023

We see a “litany of gaps” in this text that worries us very much… we see no commitment or even an invitation for the parties to reach peak emissions by 2025. Throughout the text we refer to science, but then give up to an agreement to take the actions necessary to act in line with what the science says we need to do. It’s not enough to refer to the science and then make deals that ignore what the science tells us we need to do.”