At the COP28on the occasion of International Mountain Day which was celebrated yesterday (11 December), a very specific message was sent: “Mountains are important and the cryosphere is key“. The mountains, in fact, they are home to 15% of the world’s population and about half of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. Furthermore, fthey provide fresh water to half of humanity. Unfortunately, however, climate change represents a huge existential threat to mountain glaciers. Precisely this last aspect was deeply analyzed at COP28.

At COP28, the cryosphere is given the right importance: here’s why

“The cryosphere is one of the most important components, but probably one of the least monitoredof our hydrological cycle. Glaciers are melting fast“, said the deputy secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Elena Manaenko. The cryosphere, therefore, is the term that indicates the presence of frozen water and includes, among others, snow, (sea) ice, glaciers and permafrost.

About 40 of the glaciers monitored by the World Glacier Monitoring Service are used to estimate glacier mass balance. From 2011 to 2020, glacial loss was nearly double that of the previous decade. On average, according to the WMO State of the Climate Report 2011-2020, the measured glaciers have thinned by about 1 meter per year.

Some concrete examples

Countries like Bhutanwhich store more carbon than they emit (mainly from forests and wetlands), However, it is highly exposed to the impacts of climate change, the decrease in the cryosphere and related risks such as floods and landslides. Countries like Tajikistan – rich in mountains with vast water resources, especially glaciers -, in recent decades it has witnessed the destruction of over a thousand glaciers. Obviously the implications for sustainable development are certainly not slight in a nation where approximately 80% of agricultural production comes from irrigated land and more than 98% of the country’s electricity is generated by hydroelectric power plants. The impacts of hydrological changes due to retreating glaciers and thawing permafrost are approaching to the point of no return.

Precisely for all these reasons, Tajikistan is one of the main sponsors of the International Year of Glacier Preservation 2025which will also be coordinated by the WMO and the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Why is the cryosphere poorly understood? Here are a number of reasons

Dr. Manaenkova examined what the main gaps on the topic, also highlighting the actions to be taken. Therefore, there are significant gaps in the study and analysis of the distribution and characteristics of cryospheric variables, such as permafrost extent, glacier volumes, sea, lake and river ice trends and snow cover variation. Despite the progress made by Earth observation satellites, major challenges remain related to cloud cover, rugged terrain and terrestrial observations which are very expensive.

At the same time, There is much uncertainty about future projections due to the limitations of current models and the lack of monitoring at the local level. Therefore, an integrated risk assessment regarding the effects linked to the change in the cryosphere is missing, underlines the Doctor. What needs to be done, she says, is to raise awareness, improve scientific understanding, promote action and strengthen policy frameworks. Ultimately, financial support must be increased.