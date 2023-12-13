A historic decision for the climate: the new draft of the COP28 agreement has been approved, according to which the world must make a “transition away from fossil fuels” by 2050.

The text speaks of the need for a transition of the energies that have caused global warming that must be accelerated “in this crucial decade”.

READ ALSO: Cop 28, the environmental agreement in Dubai is disastrous

The English term “transition away” is ambiguous and subject to interpretation, experts acknowledge. The goal is 2050, but it is not clear whether by that date, which is fundamental according to the climate battle calendar, countries will have to have completely abandoned their dependence on fossil energy.

With a day’s delay, the largest climate conference in the history of the United Nations has therefore found an agreement on the mention of all fossil fuels: oil, gas and coal. The project abandons the expression “phasing out”, desired by the vast majority of countries and which was opposed by a group of nations led by Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter.

The text states that the international community “recognizes the need for deep, rapid and lasting reductions in greenhouse gases” and to this end “asks parties to contribute” with a list of climate actions, “according to their respective national circumstances”.

The first action is to “triple renewable energy capacity” and “double average energy efficiency” between now and 2030 and then “accelerate efforts to phase out coal without reduction measures”, the use of to zero or low emissions” and “the transition away from fossil fuels in a fair, orderly and equitable manner”.

This must be accelerated “in this crucial decade to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050”.

What the international community reiterates is that by the middle of the century it will have to balance the gases it emits into the atmosphere with those it retains (“net zero”, or “carbon neutrality”).

COP28 began on November 30 with an agreement, after just a year of negotiations, for the creation of a damage and loss fund for the countries most affected by climate change. For the COP it was a record edition: the presidency of the Emirates had gathered more than 80,000 delegates in Dubai and the national representative, Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the head of the country’s oil company, was looking for “a historic agreement”. But the first draft ended up sparking outrage: it barely invited countries to consider “reducing the consumption and production of fossil fuels.”

For two consecutive days, negotiators from nearly 200 countries engaged in a diplomatic struggle, common in the United Nations Conferences of the Parties (COPs), where everything must be decided by consensus.

“This is not a restaurant menu. We have to do all these things,” Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault asked, for example.

This new text “is much better than the mess they served us on Monday, where they said you could choose whatever you wanted,” added Alden Meyer, an expert on climate negotiations at the E3G analysis center.

Despite all the promises, the world is steadily increasing its greenhouse gas emissions and experts warn that, between now and 2030, the reduction commitments proposed in Dubai will represent only a third of the necessary sacrifice.

2023 was the planet’s warmest year since records began, climate scientists say. A failure to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement’s headline goal of keeping global temperature rise to a maximum of +1.5 degrees, ideally by 2050.

Subscribe to the newsletter