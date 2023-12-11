These are difficult and crucial times in Dubai. COP28 officially ends tomorrow although, as has happened in the past, negotiations will probably continue indefinitely. The fundamental issue remains that linked to the agreement on the phase-out of the fossil fuels and we are experiencing a phase of impasse.

As we approach the finish line of #COP28my main message is clear: We need an ambitious outcome that demonstrates decisive #ClimateAction and a credible plan to keep the 1.5°C warming limit alive and to protect those on the frontlines of the climate crisis. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 11, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Iraq (OPEC members) reiterated their no to mentioning the exit from fossil fuels in the final text, stating that it is not the time to abandon fossil fuels because it would be harmful to the world economy.

Meanwhile, OPEC itself has exerted unprecedented pressure against the elimination of fossil fuels, stating that “politically motivated campaigns put our prosperity at risk”. The secretary of the organization that brings together the 13 major oil-producing countries wrote a letter inviting the oil-producing states to reject any agreement that refers to “energy rather than emissions”.

The European Union immediately stated, through the mouth of the Spanish deputy prime minister and EU negotiating leader Teresa Ribera, that OPEC’s is a “disgusting position” while our minister Pichetto Fratin incredibly stated that “it would be surprising if OPEC did not protect its interests”.

In the meeting with COP President Sultan Al Jaber, Saudi Arabia asked that its “perspectives” and “concerns” be taken into account. Iraq said “reduction” and “phasing out fossil fuels and subsidies would “destroy the world economy and increase inequality.”

The two countries call for the use of technology to reduce and capture CO2 emissions. What is it about? According to a careful analysis by Italian Climate Network “one of the issues still open in the final COP28 decision is the inclusion of the term “unabated” next to phase out of fossil fuels, or their complete abandonment. By “abated”, we mean the use of technologies to capture carbon dioxide resulting from combustion, before it reaches the atmosphere. These are technologies that are so expensive and inefficient that they can only be used to a minimal extent, in the absence of better alternatives to the use of fossils: for the production, for example, of steel and cement. The activities of lobbying of the oil & gas industry, however, have already bent the G20 governments to their position and now, by pushing for the inclusion of the term “unabated”, they risk making us waste the last useful window for achieving the Paris objectives.

According to scientists this COP28 is probably thelast chance to try to limit the average global temperature to within 1.5°C and mentioning the elimination of fossil fuels in the final decision of the negotiations would have enormous significance.

“There is not a minute to waste, the negotiations still have a chance of success in the next 24 hours.”

This was stated by the executive secretary of the UNFCCC, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Stiell. An agreement between the 197 Parties plus the European Union can mean “stronger economies, more work, more health, less pollution, more health, energy for all, with a renewables revolution no one would be left behind, on the contrary if we remain with fuels fossils,” Stiell underlined