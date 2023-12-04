Biden said in a statement: “I welcome the announcement by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed of the Altera Fund, a $30 billion climate finance catalytic instrument aimed at mobilizing the capital and investment needed to combat the global climate crisis.”

He added: “Altera can play an important role in supporting the transition to clean energy and enhancing resilience, especially the $5 billion that focuses on facilitating investment in least developed countries and small developing countries.”

He continued: “This reflects the shared commitment between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which was consolidated last year through our Clean Energy Acceleration Partnership, to expand clean energy investments and reduce emissions globally.”

During the Global Climate Action Summit that brought together world leaders at COP28, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, announced in the opening speech of the summit the establishment of the “Altera” Fund worth $30 billion for climate solutions worldwide.

He added that the fund was designed to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to it at an appropriate cost, noting that it aims to stimulate the collection and investment of $250 billion by 2030, so that it becomes the largest private investment fund focused on solutions to confront climate change in the world.

The Fund works to finance solutions that support international efforts to build a more equitable climate financing system, with a focus on providing more financing to countries of the Global South, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The fund aims to stimulate private markets to launch climate investments, with a focus on bringing about radical change in emerging markets and developing economies that suffer from a lack of traditional investments as a result of high costs and risks around the world.

Emerging markets and developing economies need $2.4 trillion annually to address climate change, which requires providing them with adequate and affordable climate financing.

Therefore, the COP28 Presidency was keen to place the development of climate financing mechanisms among the basic pillars of its action plan, and to work to find innovative and ambitious solutions in this field, including stimulating private markets on a large scale.