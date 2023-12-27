New Report Offers Small Description of DCU's Supergirl

The Supergirl by James Gunn could anger many fans of the DC Universe.

The DCU Supergirl

According to a new report from the group's moderators Reddit r/DCEULeaksthe next version of the superheroine will be chosen by Gunn himself, who would adapt the character in a curious way.

“While we reported that a director would finalize casting for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we have now heard that this is not the case. “Gunn will choose Supergirl.”

The information also says that the DCU version will be “funny with a punk rock edginess,” and that it will have a toughness that is brought on by witnessing the destruction of the planet. Krypton When i was a child.

In addition, it is said that the dog Krypto will have a key role in the heroine's story, whose solo project is expected to film in the second half of 2024.

Although this Reddit group has been correct in the past, the information they shared should not be taken as official yet. However, if the report ends up being true, this new adaptation of the character will definitely anger some of the fanbase of DC.