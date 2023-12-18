

The Bergentheim businessman spent another night in jail at the beginning of October. He was arrested by the police at the request of one of the trustees, who was investigating one of B.'s bankrupt companies. Because B. did not cooperate sufficiently with this investigation, the justice department subsequently proceeded with a so-called hostage situation.

After B. handed over the documentation requested by the curator and promised full cooperation in the further investigation, he was released again after one night behind bars.