Suara.com – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed that he would exclude the Palestinian Authority from governing the Gaza Strip in the post-war period. Thus, Israel’s attitude is contrary to the wishes of the United States.

This was conveyed by a number of Israeli media reports on Tuesday (5/12/2023). One of the news was conveyed by the Israeli public television station, KAN.

Netanyahu recently told the US that “there will be no Palestinian authority in Gaza after the war,” he said.

Netanyahu is said to have set aside any rules made by Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. At that time, the Palestinian West Bank was under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

KAN revealed that Netanyahu stated at a closed Likud Party meeting that he opposed Palestinian Authority rule in the Gaza Strip after the war, and had informed Washington.

“There will be no Palestinian authority at all in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

Regarding this, the US and the Palestinian Authority have not commented on Netanyahu’s statement.

However, Netanyahu’s statement contradicts the US position which has several times emphasized that there must be a Palestinian authority or government in Gaza after the war ends.

The Palestinian Authority also said it was ready to return to Gaza based on a comprehensive political plan that includes unity between the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

A man evacuates child victims after an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Thursday (2/11/2023). (Mahmud HAMS/AFP)

It is known that Israel resumed military attacks on the Gaza Strip on December 1, or after the end of the week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 injured in Israel’s relentless attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 7 following Hamas’ cross-border attacks.

Israel’s death toll from Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people. (Between)