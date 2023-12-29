Contracts and easy money, how not to be fooled by financial web gurus. Analyses

Surfing the Internet I came across, once again, the people who said they were cheated by promises from high finance gurus who live in luxury homes, travel in dream cars and have a wonderful life in exotic paradises. So I wanted to do one little research Who are these people and what do they promise. Let me start by saying that I have experience in the financial sector and coincidentally these people do leverage on emotion of “potential” customers to tell them that they can replicate the comfort in which they live with fairly low sums.

Usually they range between 1,500 and 4,500 euros when proposing contracts which, once signed, promise to receive a bank transfer within a few weeks and it's true, but what it doesn't say is what the amount is and from what I've been able to ascertain they are paltry sums like 89 or 102 euros. The question is very simple: why do they always find a few thousand people who fall for it? 2,000 people are enough at 1,500 euros each and the immediate amount to be collected is 3,000,000 (three million) euros. Easier than that! But that's not all, because these investors fall into the network of self-styled gurus? The desire to make money immediately and without risks (as is usually implied) entices and one does not give in to this pseudo reality even after the various television programs and journalistic investigations that have dealt with these gurus. Do you know what they do once they have collected the “loot”?

They are never found because they are “busy” (probably escaping). Perhaps an influencer or an influencer would be needed to open our eyes. Then a question arises spontaneously: “Have you ever asked yourself why these gentlemen who are so good don't invest their money instead of asking others for it? If your idea of ​​”making money” quickly and without risk is valid, why do you want to share it? Do the various Ponzi, Madoff, Cragnotti, Kerviel or Skilling, to name a few, never teach anything?

Have you ever seen a water carrier with a van selling frozen drinks in the middle of the desert? If you saw it it was probably a mirage a bit like the promises of the various gurus. It would almost be better to “spend” two euros at a lottery, the current jackpot is around 37,000,000 (thirty-seven million), knowing full well that the odds of hitting it are 1 in 622,614,630 (a bit high?), perhaps it is better than 89 euros out of 1,500 € “invested” with the gurus and which you will almost certainly never see again . I close with a thought from Socrates: I can't teach anyone anything, I can only make them think.

