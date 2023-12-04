Those responsible for this launch continue to offer us more interesting content. Specifically, it is a new trailer for the promising Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch recently published on YouTube.

The video in question allows us to take a look at more scenes from this promising game which is on its way to the hybrid console, focused on gameplay. We leave it below:

The legendary Contra series returns! Contra: Operation Galuga is a modern recreated version of the classic action-shooter game from the 80s, now featuring modern sound and graphics. Users will also be able to enjoy new levels, new game mechanics, an improved weapon system and cooperative combat for up to two people in story mode, and up to four in arcade mode. Contra: Operation Galuga It will arrive on Nintendo Switch in early 2024, for now without a specific date.

