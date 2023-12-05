Konami and WayForward reveal new information on Contra: Operation Galuga, l’action run ‘n’ gun in arrivo su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e anche su PC in early 2024. The new Character Trailer confirms the large roster of playable characters and narrative that will support the adrenaline-fueled side-scrolling gameplay that the Contra series has been known for since the 1980s.

Based on the story and protagonists of the original arcade/NES game Contra, the mission of Contra: Operation Galuga originates following a meteor shower that hit Galuga, a catastrophic event that led to the group’s invasion of the archipelago terrorist Red Falcon. After the failure of other options, the Earth Marine Corps sends its elite soldiers – Bill Rizer and Lance Bean of the Contra unit – to investigate and neutralize any potential threats.

