Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are running out of safe places from Israeli attacks which continue to bombard the area. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

GAZA TRACK – Inhabitant Palestine Of Gaza Strip have no place to go when the army Israel continued its attacks on the enclave after its end ceasefire with Hamas . This was stated by a UN official.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shifted its focus to the southern part of Gaza and urged residents to evacuate. However, Palestinians and human rights groups condemned the move after the area was initially declared a safe zone when Israel launched a retaliatory offensive following a Hamas attack on October 7.

“People are asking for advice on where to find safety. “We have nothing to say to them,” said Head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, Thomas White, as quoted from RT, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

According to media reports, heavy fighting took place near the largest city in southern Gaza, Khan Younis, about 10 km from the Rafah border with Egypt.

The IDF warned residents of the Gaza Strip on Monday that some areas north and east of Khan Younis were “extremely dangerous,” offering them passage to refugee camps in the Rafah district.

On the same day, White said the humanitarian situation was deteriorating over time as another wave of displacement occurred and roads leading to the border became clogged with cars and donkey carts.

He added that even in Rafah the sound of airstrikes marked the day.

UN officials said Tuesday that Rafah, which normally has a population of 280,000, would not be able to handle the influx as it already hosts around 470,000 refugees. Meanwhile, Palestinian telecommunications provider PalTel announced the total disruption of communications services in Gaza due to Israeli bombardment.