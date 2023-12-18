One of the most powerful production crossovers in the world, the BMW M1000 This represents the first partnership between Continental and BMW Motorrad in the field of prestigious M models.

One of the most powerful production crossover motorcycles and dynamics of the world, the new BMW M1000 XRwill be equipped with the ContiRaceAttack

2 Street.

This is the first partnership between the two brands for BMW Motorrad M models in the hypersport tire segment.

Robin DreisewerdKey Account Manager Motorcycle Tires for Original Equipment EMEA at Continental, comments: “With the ContiRaceAttack 2 Street and the BMW M 1000 XR, premium meets premium. A sporty tire, in line with the character of the motorcycle. Furthermore, it offers quality daily – a real added value even for extremely performance-oriented riders.”

The main features of the ContiRaceAttack 2 Street are the mix BlackChili and the innovative carcass construction.

Technology MultiGrip allows you to use a compound with different levels of grip that are homogeneous with each other thanks to a Vulcanization at differentiated temperatures during the production process, this is to ensure high mileage and maximum feedback.

The 0° spiraling in steel cable ZeroDegreewith the position of the cable on the carcass of the front and rear tires aligned with the direction of travel, ensures stability at high speeds and low kickback.

“Just as BMW Motorrad put its know-how into the development of the M 1000 our extensive experience and our passion for motorsports in the development of the ContiRaceAttack 2 Street. With their wide range of innovative technical solutions to give maximum performance, from country roads to racetracks, hypersport tires and the crossover motorcycle complement each other perfectly. This combination can inspire even the most demanding customers,” he says Malte-Lauritz Bigge, chief test driver of Continental motorcycle tires.