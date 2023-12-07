A film producer once told Consuelo Duval that her mouth was too big and that it would not look good on the screen, which generated great insecurity in her.

As a result, he stepped away from film auditions and focused on his work in theater and television.

“I swore that cinema didn’t love me and then I deconstructed that idea and said that I was an all-rounder,” the actress said at the time.

Despite this, at their 54 years, He has managed to become one of the most recognized faces in the world of entertainment.

Recently, he starred alongside Adrián Uribe in the hit comedy “Unhappy Forever,” which attracted more than a million viewers and became the second most viewed Mexican film of the year, only behind Eugenio Derbez’s “Radical.”

For more than a decade, he worked with Eugenio on the program “The P. Luche Family”where his infectious laugh has become iconic in the show’s famous bloopers, those funny scenes that show mistakes and were not edited in the final version.

“He is a very perfectionist, if he saw a poorly arranged cup or a stain on the wall he would say so and he couldn’t record until everything was right,” he recalled with a laugh for the program “Netas divinas.”

Consuelo is the daughter of the singers Jose Antonio Dussauge and Comfort Duval, one of Agustín Lara’s official interpreters. She took her aunt’s stage name. Maria Duval (“Pepito and the wonderful lamp”) who was a singer in the so-called Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. She is the sister of the tenor José Luis Duval.

She remembers that as a child she made her father suffer, who was responsible for taking care of her since she was two years old.

“I was a rebellious girl and I disappeared, I made him see his luck, but with the tools he had, in keeping with the time, I think he did it well,” recalls the actress.

The most important thing is that he did not spoil her, but rather prepared her to fight in life, which in the end has always served her well. And with her adaptations, he replicated it in her biological children,

His career began in 1986 with a participation in the game show XE-TU and shortly after he entered soap operas such as “The Poor Relatives” and “I Still Love You.”

In 1998 he joined the program “Derbez en siempre” and since then he has not abandoned comedy in the audiovisual field, performing more dramatic stories in the theater such as “Rosa de dos aromas.”

In 2014, Consuelo was fired from Televisa. Just a few months ago she revealed that this was due to asking for a salary increase after finding out that Adrián Uribe earned more than her.

He indicated to “La Saga” That day he spoke out of anger and had one too many drinks.

“I had neither judgment nor emotional intelligence,” he acknowledged.

Two years earlier he had gone viral for taking off his shirt and showing his underwear after the Mexican team’s victory in the Olympic Games.

MF

Themes

Consuelo Duval Actor-Actress

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions