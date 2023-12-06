Actress Consuelo Duval was a victim of robbery through the “La Patrona” scam in which criminals used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deceive the domestic worker who gave them money and jewelry, which would total a value of 500 thousand pesos.

In this regard, the Ministry of Public Security has issued some recommendations to avoid being a victim of crimes such as the “La Patrona” scam and of crimes in which criminals use tools such as AI. The “La Patrona” scam is a type of fraud that usually targets domestic workers and other trusted household personnel.

It consists of criminals first investigating their victims. They then call their target (domestic workers) and pose as their employer. who says they have an urgent problem, such as an accident or a police stop, and who need the victim to hand over cash or valuable items.

Criminals often use a distressed or desperate tone of voice to create a sense of urgency in the victim. They also usually give personal information about the victim, such as their name or the name of their employer, so that they believe that they are really talking to their employer. In the case of actress Consuelo Duval, The criminals used AI to simulate their voice to facilitate deception.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City gives six tips to avoid being a victim of the “La Patrona” fraud:

1.- Do not provide personal data to strangers. 2.- Maintain constant communication with family and trusted people. 3.- If when taking a call they ask you “Who am I talking to?”, answer “Who do you want to talk to?” If you don’t get a response, hang up. 4.- The fraudster can use names that you already know to deceive you. 5.- Do not display personal information on social networks. 6.- Complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office at (55) 52 00 90 00 / (55) 53 45 50 26.

The Cyber ​​Police Unit of the SSC-CDMX recommends the following:

Limit the amount of personal information shared online. Do not trust unknown accounts and avoid engaging in conversations if you receive unsolicited messages. Before interacting with online profiles, verify their authenticity, look for signs that they may be fake profiles or bots. Never share passwords, social security numbers, or other sensitive information online, even if it appears to be legitimately requested. Regularly update operating systems and applications, as updates usually include security fixes. Create strong passwords and enable two-step authentication. Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown senders, because they may contain malware. Conduct regular searches for your name online to ensure that no harmful content is being spread about you. If you are a victim of digital violence, seek support, professional advice and report any incident to the appropriate authorities.

The SSC emphasizes the importance of using AI responsibly to avoid these forms of digital violence. For any questions or guidance; as well as, in case of detecting suspicious events in cyberspace, the Cyber ​​Police Unit makes the telephone number 55 5242 5100 ext. available to citizens. 5086 or email policia.c…@ssc.cdmx.gob.mx.

