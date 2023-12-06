This Wednesday morning and through social networks, it was revealed that the actress and comedian, Consuelo Duval, was a victim of crime since the amount of 500 thousand pesos and some valuable objects were stolen from her home.

According to what was revealed, the thieves used the method “The Patron”a type of extortion that is very common, and with which forced their domestic worker to deliver jewelry, money and other items.

Now, the actress who plays Federica P. Luche broke the silence and, through a statement she released on her social networks, offered more details of the robbery, in addition to ensuring that The domestic worker was colluding with the criminals.

Duval began by explaining that, unfortunately, this situation is the daily bread for Mexicans; denied that everything was the product of extortion, on the contrary, the thugs entered his home to rob him: “When I returned home from a day of work, I realized that the service person who worked for me and who took care of “My dogs, in complicity with two other people, had come to take from me what it had cost me so much work and effort to earn,” he wrote.

Likewise, he revealed that she was not the only victimwell your pets They also suffered damage from this incident: “I’m waiting to finish my call to take them to the doctor; they are very scared because they were kept locked up and tied up while everything was happening,” he added.

The actress emphasizes that she cannot give more statements in this regard, since there is an ongoing process resulting from the complaint she filed with the authorities: “as is appropriate in these cases, I filed the complaint and there is already an investigation.”

Consuelo Duval ends her message by thanking her for the support and solidarity she received from her followers and friends, and although she confessed that she feels vulnerable because of what happened, she is confident that justice will come: “I am a strong, hard-working woman, I believe in the justice of this country and, although I feel vulnerable, I know this is going to happen,” he concluded.

FA

