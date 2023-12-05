loading…

Controversial MMC fighter, Conor McGregor, has signaled he will run for the Irish presidential election. Photo/Illustration

DUBLIN – Controversial MMC fighter from Ireland, Conor McGregor has sparked speculation that he may announce his candidacy for president ahead of general elections in 2025. The signals came as he took aim at potential political opponents on social media weeks after Dublin was hit by anti-immigration protests.

The 35-year-old former UFC two-weight world champion, who has been vocal about Irish immigration issues in recent weeks, is reportedly being investigated by Irish police over a series of social media posts he made before and during the riots in the capital.

In one post, which appeared soon after protesters gathered in Dublin following a knife attack on three young children and a childcare worker outside a school, McGregor declared that Ireland was “at war.”

The suspect in the attack is reportedly an Algerian-born man who has lived in Ireland for two decades.

Writing in X on Monday, McGregor assessed his likely presidential rivals: former prime ministers Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, as well as former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. They will be candidates, McGregor said, who have unbreakable ties to each party’s politics.

“Or me,” McGregor said. “Young, active, passionate and fresh to the game. I’m listening. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism towards any party. They will truly be held accountable regarding the influence of society’s current feelings. I would even give them all to choose from,” he said.

“I can fund it. It’s not me who rules as President, it’s the Irish people. “That’s me and you,” he added as quoted from RT, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Neither Ahern, Kenny, nor Adams have confirmed their intentions to run, although Ahern did not rule out the possibility when asked.