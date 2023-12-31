The world of hidden leaves Assassin’s Creed It is a deep niche and one that can confuse many people. Most fans think they know them all after playing the main titles of the franchise, but the truth is that they have only scratched the surface. There are a few more sheets that have been seen at specific times, in comics, and several that have remained concepts that were not used.

Just take a quick look at the Animuspedia to find all the information related to these legendary weapons and their types: hook, ghost, trident, shock (electric)… There is even a special one that is worn on the footwear and that used the well-known Chinese assassin Shao Jun (Embers, Chronicles). However, the protagonist of this publication is a little stranger.

Ratonhnhaké:ton (Connor) from Assassin's Creed III used one of the most peculiar blades loved by fans: the pivot or removable blade, which allows it to be removed from the bracer to turn it into a dagger. The murderer used it both in murders and to skin animals. Although it could have been much more peculiar and unique.

Artist William Wu's concept reveals that an idea was on the table to turn the hidden blade into a sort of Kyoketsu shoge (knife tied to a rope), although in this case it was a spring-activated, chain-bound blade called Chain Blade. We know that Connor kept his pivot blade, but Ubisoft did not rule out the idea and introduced a very powerful secondary weapon: the rope dart. The animation he makes when throwing the dart is very revealing.





The Rope Dart that Achilles Davenport gives to Ratonhnhaké:ton was precisely a gift from Shao Jun, since it is a weapon from Eastern culture, specifically Chinese. This secondary weapon remained in Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Rogue, and it wouldn't be crazy to think that it inspired the cable-launching modification we see in Syndicate.

